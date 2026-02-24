Delhi High Court upholds Jubin Nautiyal's personality rights

The Delhi High Court has granted interim relief to singer Jubin Nautiyal by protecting his personality rights. The court has restrained various entities from using his name, image, and identity without his consent. Justice Tushar Rao Gedela observed that the harm to Nautiyal's reputation and personal image appeared to be tangible and ongoing. The court also directed these entities to take down infringing content.

Legal action Prohibition on AI-generated content imitating Nautiyal In its 20-page order, the court also barred the creation or circulation of AI-generated voice models, digital avatars, caricatures, or any other content imitating Nautiyal. The singer moved the court seeking protection of his personality rights, alleging that several AI platforms had used generative AI and machine learning technologies to replicate his voice and singing style without his consent.

Judicial observation What else did the court say? The court observed, "In the considered opinion of this Court, the plaintiff has a prima facie strong case and, having regard to his well-known, popular and well-accepted personality, the balance of convenience is tilted in favor of the plaintiff." "In case ex-parte ad-interim injunction and other directions...are not passed, the irreparable loss and injury which may occasion may not be compensated in monetary terms."

