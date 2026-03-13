Delhi International Film Festival 2026: Dates, lineup, everything to know

Everything else to know about DIFF 2026

DIFF will screen up to 125 films in just one week, picked from nearly 2,100 entries (with over 1,300 from around the world).

The festival isn't just about movies: there'll be gala premieres, masterclasses, workshops, and citywide events featuring Bollywood stars.

Plus, Her Lens: Women in Films at IFFD, a program in collaboration with Academy Award-winning producer Guneet Monga and DTTDC, will spotlight women filmmakers.