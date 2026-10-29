Delhi Metro running till midnight October 30 for Dosanjh concert
Entertainment
Headed to Diljit Dosanjh's big concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium?
Good news: Delhi Metro will keep trains running until midnight on October 30, with extra trips lined up (except for Airport Express and Rapid Metro).
Over 70,000 fans are expected, so you will not have to stress about getting home late.
DMRC increases security at JLN station
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is adding more staff and security at JLN Stadium station, including metal detectors for smoother crowd movement.
You will also get an extra hour to buy QR tickets on the app.
With heavy traffic expected around the venue, Delhi Traffic Police recommends ditching your car and taking the metro for an easier ride home.