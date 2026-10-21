Delhi Police arrest 2 women in Shroff car attack case
Entertainment
Delhi Police have arrested Radha and Babita from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly supplying the gun used in the recent attack on actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai.
The two reportedly acted on instructions from Kunal, who was part of a module allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Kunal Sumit implicated with US mastermind
Turns out, this was part of a larger plan involving Kunal (who had just gotten out on bail), Sumit, and an alleged mastermind based in the US
Radha was persuaded about two months ago to transport the weapon to Mumbai, and she and Babita traveled on October 15, three days before the attack.
Both women were caught at New Delhi railway station on October 20.