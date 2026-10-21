Delhi police arrest 4 over gun in Shroff car attack
Entertainment
Delhi police have arrested four people who allegedly helped supply the gun used in the recent attack on actor Tiger Shroff's car.
Two women, Radha and Babita, reportedly traveled from New Delhi to Mumbai and handed over the pistol to a minor just a day before shots were fired at Shroff's vehicle in Juhu on October 18.
Probe traces gun to Pandit link
The investigation traced the weapon back to Kunal, who is linked to Anil Pandit, described by investigators as a key associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
He got the pistol from Amritsar and promised Radha and Babita ₹12,000 for delivering it.
After arresting suspects in Kota soon after the attack, police followed leads that uncovered this organized network behind the incident.