Delhi to host its 1st-ever international film festival

Over seven days, you can catch more than 125 films—think Hindi hits, regional gems, and international picks. There'll be special sections for patriotic, spiritual, and kids' movies. All screenings are free (just register ahead). Plus, expect gala premieres, masterclasses, workshops, panel talks, and live cultural performances.

Why an international film festival in Delhi?

Whether you're into movies or just want to vibe with creative folks, IFFD 2026 is set to bring filmmakers together from around the world.

There's even a film market and expo for networking and career opportunities.

With the Delhi government's film policy offering production support and single-window facilitation, the festival hopes to boost local jobs and tourism while connecting homegrown talent with global players.