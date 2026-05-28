'Deli Boys' returns to Hulu spotlighting Jagannathan's Aunt Lucky storyline
Deli Boys has returned for its second season on Hulu, bringing back Poorna Jagannathan as Aunt Lucky.
The show follows Raj and Mir as they try to keep their uncle's messy drug business afloat, but this time there's more focus on Aunt Lucky.
She finds herself in a quirky "situationship" with Fred Armisen's criminal casino owner, adding plenty of laughs and drama.
All 6 'Deli Boys's episodes stream
Jagannathan shared that Armisen is weirder, wonderful-er and couldn't have been warmer, which really shines through in their scenes together.
The new season also features Lilly Singh, Andrew Rannells, and Kumail Nanjiani, who plays a shady lawyer with history with Lucky.
Plus, there's a standout Qawwali scene by singer Ali Sethi that highlights the show's South Asian roots.
All six episodes are now streaming on Hulu.