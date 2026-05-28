'Deli Boys' returns to Hulu spotlighting Jagannathan's Aunt Lucky storyline

All 6 'Deli Boys's episodes stream

Jagannathan shared that Armisen is weirder, wonderful-er and couldn't have been warmer, which really shines through in their scenes together.

The new season also features Lilly Singh, Andrew Rannells, and Kumail Nanjiani, who plays a shady lawyer with history with Lucky.

Plus, there's a standout Qawwali scene by singer Ali Sethi that highlights the show's South Asian roots.

All six episodes are now streaming on Hulu.