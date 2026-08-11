Demi Lovato returns to 'Camp Rock' 

The official logline for Camp Rock 3 reads, "When Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing."

The film will also see the return of the Jonas Brothers as brothers Shane Gray (Joe Jonas), Nate Gray (Nick Jonas), and Jason Gray (Kevin Jonas).

Maria Canals-Barrera will reprise her role as Mitchie's mother, Connie.

The Jonas Brothers posed with Lovato at the premiere.