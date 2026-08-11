Demi Lovato returns to 'Camp Rock'
What's the story
Demi Lovato, the original star of Disney's beloved Camp Rock series, will be making a cameo in the upcoming third installment. The news was confirmed just before the Los Angeles premiere event on Monday (local time). Lovato will reprise her role as Mitchie Torres, a character that helped launch her career in 2008 with the first Camp Rock movie.
Career comeback
Lovato's return after nearly 2 decades
Lovato's return to the franchise comes 18 years after the original Camp Rock movie. Initially, she was announced as an executive producer without an on-screen role.
The film will premiere on Disney Channel on Thursday and stream on Disney+ starting Friday.
Franchise continuity
'Camp Rock 3' logline and returning cast members
The official logline for Camp Rock 3 reads, "When Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing."
The film will also see the return of the Jonas Brothers as brothers Shane Gray (Joe Jonas), Nate Gray (Nick Jonas), and Jason Gray (Kevin Jonas).
Maria Canals-Barrera will reprise her role as Mitchie's mother, Connie.
The Jonas Brothers posed with Lovato at the premiere.
New additions
New characters and cast in 'Camp Rock 3'
The third installment of the Camp Rock series will introduce new characters, including Liamani Segura as Sage and Malachi Barton as Fletch.
Other cast members include Lumi Pollack, Sherry Cola, Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts, and Ava Jean.
Veronica Rodriguez is directing the film from a screenplay by Eydie Faye. Jamal Sims served as choreographer on the film produced by Disney Kids & Family.