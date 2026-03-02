Demi Moore, 63, stuns in Schiaparelli at Actor Awards
Entertainment
Demi Moore, 63, turned heads at the Actor Awards by stepping out in a bold black Schiaparelli Couture gown.
Her look fit right in with ELLE's "Reimagining Hollywood Glamour From the '20s and '30s" theme—think dramatic white tulle details and a sleek, strapless silhouette.
Moore kept things classy with a polished bun, Harry Winston diamonds, pointed heels, and a chic Schiaparelli clutch.
Reflecting on her recent success, she told ELLE that all this recognition feels like "this added gift."