Demi Moore stuns in feathered Gucci gown at Oscars 2026
Entertainment
Demi Moore, 63, made a statement at the 2026 Oscars in a striking green Gucci dress with feathers and a peacock-inspired bodice.
She wasn't up for an award this year but still turned heads as a presenter, finishing her look with diamond jewelry and sleek hair.
Demi wanted to wear something that's a work of art
Her stylist Brad Goreski shared that "Demi wanted to wear something that's a work of art."
This isn't her first bold fashion move lately, she has made notable red-carpet appearances this awards season.
Her past red carpet moments
Moore's been on a roll: earlier this month she rocked Schiaparelli at the Actor Awards and showed up at SXSW.
Last year, while nominated for The Substance, she wore Armani Prive with more than 98 carats of Chopard diamonds.