Demi Moore stuns in feathered Gucci gown at Oscars 2026

Her stylist Brad Goreski shared that "Demi wanted to wear something that's a work of art." This isn't her first bold fashion move lately, she has made notable red-carpet appearances this awards season.

Her past red carpet moments

Moore's been on a roll: earlier this month she rocked Schiaparelli at the Actor Awards and showed up at SXSW.

Last year, while nominated for The Substance, she wore Armani Prive with more than 98 carats of Chopard diamonds.