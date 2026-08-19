Demon Hunter sues Netflix over 'KPop Demon Hunters's film
Entertainment
Christian metal band Demon Hunter is suing Netflix, saying the 2025 animated film KPop Demon Hunters is way too close to their own name and brand.
The band's team points out that consumers have already gotten confused: one even spent $500 on tickets for a Demon Hunter concert in New York thinking it was a child-friendly Kpop show for their small children.
There have also been mix-ups online and in the media.
Band opposes 'KPop Demon Hunters' use
Demon Hunter wants Netflix to stop using KPop Demon Hunters for any recorded music, live shows, or merchandise, and they're asking for damages too.
For now, the BBC has contacted Netflix for comment.