'Demon Slayer' 'Infinity Castle' Blu-ray DVD release July 29 2026 Entertainment Apr 17, 2026

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle is finally getting its Blu-ray and DVD release on July 29, 2026, with an OTT launch expected soon after.

The movie throws Tanjiro and his crew into the heart of Infinity Castle for some epic battles against top demons and the infamous Muzan Kibutsuji, marking the start of the anime's final arc.