'Demon Slayer' 'Infinity Castle' Blu-ray DVD release July 29 2026
Entertainment
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle is finally getting its Blu-ray and DVD release on July 29, 2026, with an OTT launch expected soon after.
The movie throws Tanjiro and his crew into the heart of Infinity Castle for some epic battles against top demons and the infamous Muzan Kibutsuji, marking the start of the anime's final arc.
'Infinity Castle' over 27 million viewers $271 million
Infinity Castle made a big splash in Japanese theaters, drawing over 27 million viewers and raking in $271 million. It didn't quite top Mugen Train's record-breaking run.
If you're a Demon Slayer fan, this chapter promises plenty of drama as the story races toward its conclusion.