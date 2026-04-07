Demon Slayer 'Infinity Castle' coming to Crunchyroll April 9, 2026
Entertainment
Demon Slayer fans, get ready: Infinity Castle is coming to Crunchyroll on April 9, 2026!
The film picks up with Tanjiro and his crew diving into a demon-filled world, packed with intense fights and some heartfelt moments.
You'll need a Crunchyroll subscription to catch all the action.
'Infinity Castle' cast praised IMDb 8.6/10
The cast features fan favorites like Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro, Akari Kito as Nezuko, Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu, and more. Viewers are loving it so far.
The movie's already earned an impressive 8.6/10 on IMDb for its story and character depth.