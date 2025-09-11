'Demon Slayer' sets new advance booking record in India
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle is hitting Indian theaters on September 12, and it's already making headlines.
The film has pulled in over ₹10cr from advance ticket sales, setting a new record for the biggest opening day by a non-Hollywood movie in India—surpassing hits like Suzume and Jujutsu Kaisen 0.
500,000+ tickets sold on Book My Show
To reach more fans, Sony Pictures India is releasing Infinity Castle in five languages: Japanese, English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.
With demand so high, there are even midnight and early morning shows lined up.
Over 500,000 tickets have already been sold on Book My Show, hinting at one of the strongest opening weekends for an international animated film—and showing just how much love anime is getting from Indian audiences right now.