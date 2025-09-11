'Demon Slayer' sets new advance booking record in India

500,000+ tickets sold on Book My Show

To reach more fans, Sony Pictures India is releasing Infinity Castle in five languages: Japanese, English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

With demand so high, there are even midnight and early morning shows lined up.

Over 500,000 tickets have already been sold on Book My Show, hinting at one of the strongest opening weekends for an international animated film—and showing just how much love anime is getting from Indian audiences right now.