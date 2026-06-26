Dempsey recalls mother's 12 ovarian cancer relapses and family's helplessness
Entertainment
Patrick Dempsey recently spoke about his late mother Amanda's long fight with ovarian cancer, which came back 12 times before she passed away in 2014.
On Good Morning America, he admitted, "You feel helpless," and noted that "every two years it came back," highlighting how tough it was for their family.
Dempsey founded Dempsey Center offering support
Amanda stayed committed to volunteering and helping others even while battling cancer.
Inspired by her strength, Dempsey founded the Dempsey Center to offer free care and emotional support for cancer patients and their families, making sure no one faces the struggle alone.