Dempsey recalls mother's 12 ovarian cancer relapses and family's helplessness Entertainment Jun 26, 2026

Patrick Dempsey recently spoke about his late mother Amanda's long fight with ovarian cancer, which came back 12 times before she passed away in 2014.

On Good Morning America, he admitted, "You feel helpless," and noted that "every two years it came back," highlighting how tough it was for their family.