Dench denies backstage feud with late friend Smith in memoir
Entertainment
Judi Dench is setting the record straight: there was never a backstage feud with her late friend Maggie Smith.
In her new memoir, Dench calls the old rumors "Don't be ridiculous," explaining their separate dressing rooms during a 2002 play were just about convenience, not drama.
She reminds everyone they've been friends since they first met in 1958 while performing at London's Old Vic theater and have shared decades of memories.
Dench memoir honors Smith's 2024 passing
Dench's memoir also pays tribute to Smith, who passed away in 2024.
The two first met back in 1958 and worked together on stage and in films like A Room with a View.
Dench describes Smith as "complex," full of intelligence and humor, and says she deeply values their long friendship, even more so now that Smith is gone.