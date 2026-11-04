Dench denies backstage feud with late friend Smith in memoir

Judi Dench is setting the record straight: there was never a backstage feud with her late friend Maggie Smith.

In her new memoir, Dench calls the old rumors "Don't be ridiculous," explaining their separate dressing rooms during a 2002 play were just about convenience, not drama.

She reminds everyone they've been friends since they first met in 1958 while performing at London's Old Vic theater and have shared decades of memories.