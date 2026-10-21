Deo refuses CBFC edits, keeps 'Doosra' and 'Delhi Belly' intact
Director Abhinay Deo recently shared how he handled the CBFC's requests for changes to his films.
Both Doosra and Delhi Belly got adult ratings, but only after the board suggested minor edits, like swapping out a single word.
Instead of making even small cuts, Deo chose to keep his films intact, saying that if that meant cuts, he would rather go without them.
Deo recommends single viewing of 'Doosra'
Doosra especially faced extra scrutiny from the CBFC over a nude photo and a Babri Masjid reference.
Still, Deo decided to keep those moments in and accepted an A certificate.
He feels that while some parts might appeal to younger viewers, the film's intensity makes it better suited for adults.
If you're planning to watch Doosra (it's just 78 minutes!), Deo recommends seeing it all in one go (no breaks) to really feel its impact.