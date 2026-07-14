Deol and Aman support Wangchuk's Jantar Mantar hunger strike
Bollywood's Abhay Deol and Zeenat Aman are standing with Sonam Wangchuk, who's been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar since June 28 to push for climate and education reforms.
Now in his 17th day without food, Wangchuk has lost nearly 9kg, raising real concerns about his health.
Deol posts photo Aman highlights SECMOL
Deol quietly showed support by sharing Wangchuk's photo on Instagram. Aman highlighted his work as SECMOL founder, ice stupa innovator, and the inspiration behind 3 Idiots character Phunsuk Wangdu.
She also shared his determined message: "Don't ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won't even have a dialogue."
Wangchuk's fast linked to NEET protest
Wangchuk's hunger strike is linked to the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest calling for a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20 (right as the Monsoon Session begins) to demand action on alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, the resignation of the Education Minister, and compensation for families.