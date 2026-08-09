Deol and Zinta visit Mohali ahead of 'Batwara 1947' release
Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta stopped by CGC University in Mohali to hype up their new film, Batwara 1947.
Zinta called the visit "Mohali is home & this was the sweetest homecoming" and thanked students for the warm welcome, inviting everyone to catch the movie when it hits theaters on August 14, 2026.
'Batwara 1947' is Partition era love story
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 tells a love story set during India's Partition, focusing on themes like sacrifice and resilience.
Deol described it as "It is a meaningful film that offers valuable lessons and helps us understand an important chapter of history." while Zinta said it's worth watching for its strong message.
The film also features Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal and marks a big reunion for Santoshi and Deol after nearly 30 years.