Deol honors everyday heroes on 'Batwara 1947' promo tour
Entertainment
Sunny Deol is taking his new film, Batwara 1947, on a promo tour with a twist: he'll be honoring everyday heroes in each city he visits.
The movie, releasing August 14, shines a light on empathy and resilience during the Partition of 1947.
By celebrating people who've gone above and beyond for others, Deol hopes to spread the film's message of unity and compassion.
Santoshi reunites with Deol and stars
Batwara 1947 brings together director Rajkumar Santoshi and Deol after nearly 30 years, alongside stars like Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal.
With music by AR Rahman and lyrics from Javed Akhtar, the film aims to connect audiences with powerful stories of human strength on Partition Day.