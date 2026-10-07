Deol returns for 'Ikka' sequel as Khanna will not join
Entertainment
Sunny Deol is coming back for the sequel to Netflix's courtroom drama Ikka, but this time, Akshaye Khanna won't be joining him.
The first film, which dropped earlier this year, was a big deal for fans since it reunited Deol and Khanna after ages.
New 'Ikka 2' plot centers Deol
Ikka 2 won't pick up where the last one left off. Instead, it's getting a brand-new storyline focused on Deol's character.
The script is still being written, and filming is set to kick off next year.
Meanwhile, Deol has his hands full with projects like Ramayana and Antony, while Khanna is busy exploring new roles in Mahakali following the success of Dhurandhar.