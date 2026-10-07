Deol returns for 'Ikka' sequel as Khanna will not join

Ikka 2 won't pick up where the last one left off. Instead, it's getting a brand-new storyline focused on Deol's character.

The script is still being written, and filming is set to kick off next year.

Meanwhile, Deol has his hands full with projects like Ramayana and Antony, while Khanna is busy exploring new roles in Mahakali following the success of Dhurandhar.