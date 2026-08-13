Deol returns in 'Batwara 1947' directed by Santoshi August 14
Sunny Deol is back with Batwara 1947, landing in cinemas on August 14.
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and inspired by Asghar Wajahat's play, the film dives into the Partition era but keeps its focus on humanity rather than religion.
Santoshi has kept some of the original play but added fresh characters to make it more relatable for younger viewers.
Santoshi calls 'Batwara 1947' human tale
Santoshi describes Batwara 1947 as a universal human tale, not political, drawing parallels between Tara Singh's journey and the epic Ram-Sita story.
The film also highlights Sikandar Mirza, who bravely stands up against fanaticism to save a Hindu woman.
This marks Santoshi and Deol's first team-up since their classic hits three decades ago, with music by AR Rahman and lyrics from Javed Akhtar rounding out the creative lineup.