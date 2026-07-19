Deol says 'Ramayana' Hanuman role is emotionally and spiritually intense
Entertainment
Sunny Deol is stepping into the shoes of Lord Hanuman for the upcoming film Ramayana, and he admits it's no easy task.
At a recent event in Delhi, he shared that playing such an iconic character is both emotionally and spiritually intense, saying, "I have done only a little work on the film so far."
Deol calls Hanuman playful and devoted
Deol sees Hanuman as more than just strong; he describes him as playful, innocent, powerful, and deeply devoted to Lord Ram. He's grateful for the chance to bring this beloved figure to life and promises to give it his all.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana also features Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The film will be released in two parts starting in 2026, so fans have plenty to look forward to!