Deol shares 'Suryaa' 1st look, teaser exposes doctors exploiting patients
Entertainment
Sunny Deol just gave fans a first look at Suryaa, his new film where he's back in his signature angry man mode.
The teaser, released on his 69th birthday, calls out how some doctors take advantage of patients for money, setting the stage for a story about fighting injustice in the medical world.
Deol in 'Suryaa' remake of 'Joseph'
Suryaa is a remake of the Malayalam thriller Joseph, with Deol playing a retired cop drawn into an investigation that leads him toward secrets connected to his past.
Beyond this film, he'll also appear in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana later this year.
While promoting Suryaa, Deol encouraged everyone to stay sharp and stand up against wrongdoing.