Deol to play Lord Hanuman in Malhotra's stand-alone film
Entertainment
Sunny Deol is set to take on the role of Lord Hanuman in a stand-alone film from producer Namit Malhotra.
This movie aims to dive deeper into Hanuman's story, moving beyond what we've seen in Ramayana: The Rise of a Legend.
Filming will kick off after the second part of the Ramayana series wraps up.
Hanuman film joins 'Ramayana' cinematic universe
This Hanuman-focused project is part of a growing Ramayana cinematic universe, with Malhotra's earlier film laying the groundwork.
Producers are keen to show that Hanuman has way more layers than just his supporting role: his journey deserves its own spotlight.
Talks with Deol are ongoing, so stay tuned for updates!