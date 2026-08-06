Deol urges unbiased viewing of 'Batwara 1947' about Partition
Entertainment
Sunny Deol is encouraging everyone to approach his new film, Batwara 1947, without any biases.
Hitting theaters on August 14, 2026, the movie dives into the emotional struggles of everyday people during Partition.
At a recent press event, Deol stressed that the story isn't shaped by today's politics: "It is simply the story as it is."
Santoshi says 'Batwara 1947' champions humanity
Director Rajkumar Santoshi says Batwara 1947 focuses on humanity over religion or politics.
The film shows both courage and pain from that era, aiming to remind viewers of what people actually went through.
Preity Zinta also stars in this emotional drama about resilience in tough times.