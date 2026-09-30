Deol wraps shooting of 'Antony' crime thriller set in Goa
Entertainment
Sunny Deol just finished shooting his new crime thriller, Antony, where he plays a cop taking on a crime syndicate in Goa.
The film is directed by first-time director Balaji Ganesh and also stars Jyotika and Vijay Varma.
The makers plan to conclude the project with a montage song choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.
'Antony' enters post production targeting 2027
Now that filming is done, the team is heading into post-production, aiming for a 2027 theatrical release. This marks Ganesh's directorial debut; it was shot since March.
Meanwhile, Sunny has more lined up: he'll play Lord Hanuman in Ramayana: Rise of a Legend (out this Diwali) alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, plus he stars in Gabru as well.