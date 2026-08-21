Deol's 'Batwara 1947' at ₹47.62cr worldwide after Day 7 slowdown
Entertainment
Sunny Deol's Partition drama Batwara 1947 is just shy of the ₹50 crore milestone worldwide, with collections at ₹47.62 crore so far.
The film kicked off strong during Independence Day weekend but has slowed down since, earning only ₹1.35 crore net in India on Day 7, a noticeable dip from its earlier numbers.
'Batwara 1947' India ₹33.60cr overseas ₹7.75cr
Batwara 1947's India net stands at ₹33.60 crore, while overseas earnings bring its total international gross to ₹7.75 crore.
But with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 already smashing past ₹150 crore globally in week one, Batwara will need solid audience support this weekend to hit that coveted ₹50 crore mark and keep momentum going.