Deol's 'Batwara 1947' collects ₹30.75cr 1st 5 days, ₹120cr budget
Entertainment
Sunny Deol's new historical drama, Batwara 1947, isn't making much noise at the box office so far.
Released on August 14 and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the movie collected ₹30.75 crore in its first five days, peaking on Saturday but dropping off quickly after.
'Batwara 1947' faces 'Awarapan 2' competition
With a hefty budget of ₹120 crore, Batwara 1947 has only covered 24.5% of its costs despite discounted tickets and 6,608 shows running on Tuesday.
The worldwide gross is ₹43.29 crore, but low attendance and direct competition from Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 are making it tough for the film to bounce back anytime soon.