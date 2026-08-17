Deol's 'Batwara 1947' opens to 31.61cr domestic weekend, Sunday 7.25cr
Entertainment
Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 didn't quite take off at the box office this weekend.
After a boost on Independence Day, earnings dropped sharply, with Sunday's collections falling to just ₹7.25 crore and overall domestic numbers reaching about ₹31.61 crore in three days.
'Awarapan 2' 110.10cr overshadows 'Batwara 1947'
While Batwara 1947 made ₹37.11 crore worldwide, it's been overshadowed by Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, which already crossed ₹110.10 crore worldwide.
Despite being a period drama from director Rajkumar Santoshi with a strong cast and an emotional Partition story, Batwara 1947 just hasn't pulled crowds like its competition.