Deol's 'Lahore 1947' may be retitled 'Batwara 1947' pending approval
Entertainment
Sunny Deol's next big film, Lahore 1947, could soon be called Batwara 1947. The team is thinking about the change to better match the movie's focus on India-Pakistan Partition.
Nothing's final yet: they're waiting for everyone involved to agree.
Santoshi directs 'Lahore 1947' adaptation
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, this film is based on Asghar Wajahat's play about life in Lahore during Partition.
It also stars Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi, with music by AR Rahman and lyrics from Javed Akhtar.
Set for release just before Independence Day 2026, it aims to bring a powerful story to today's audience.