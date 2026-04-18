Deol's 'Lahore 1947' may be retitled 'Batwara 1947' pending approval

Santoshi directs 'Lahore 1947' adaptation

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, this film is based on Asghar Wajahat's play about life in Lahore during Partition.

It also stars Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi, with music by AR Rahman and lyrics from Javed Akhtar.

Set for release just before Independence Day 2026, it aims to bring a powerful story to today's audience.