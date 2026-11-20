Depardieu and Houellebecq investigated over alleged 2018 'Thalasso' gang-rape
Actor Gerard Depardieu and author Michel Houellebecq are being investigated for alleged gang-rape and assault during the filming of Thalasso back in 2018.
The claims were made by Alexandra, who came forward in 2025, saying the incidents happened at a health spa set where both men were working.
Accuser Alexandra reports humiliation, Nicloux apologizes
Alexandra accused both men of sexual assault, sharing that she felt "deep humiliation" and "indescribable shame."
Director Guillaume Nicloux was also named for complicity: he said he didn't notice anything wrong during filming but later apologized.
Meanwhile, Depardieu recently dropped his appeal against a previous sexual assault conviction from another film set, which had already become a major moment for France's #MeToo movement and sparked bigger conversations about accountability in entertainment.