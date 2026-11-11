Depp accepts $5 million for 'Ebenezer' far below past pay

This marks Depp's first major film since he won his legal battle with Amber Heard in 2022.

He's said that even with lower pay, his past salaries helped secure his kids' future.

Meanwhile, Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer said he's talking with Johnny and working on a screenplay for the forthcoming film in the franchise, but Margot Robbie will be leading the new adventures.

Ebenezer hits theaters November 13, 2026.