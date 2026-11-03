Depp open to reprise the Jack Sparrow role, promoting 'Ebenezer'
Entertainment
Johnny Depp says he's open to returning as Captain Jack Sparrow for Pirates of the Caribbean Six. He shared that he's excited to team up with producer Jerry Bruckheimer and hopes to give the series a proper send-off.
While fans wait, Depp is also promoting his new movie Ebenezer, which comes out November 13, 2026.
Bruckheimer confirms talks with Depp
Producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that they're in talks with Depp and are working on a new script.
The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has made over $4.5 billion worldwide, thanks in large part to Depp's iconic performance; he even got an Oscar nomination for it.
Since the first film in 2003, his quirky take on Jack Sparrow has helped make these pirate adventures a pop culture favorite.