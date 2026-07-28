Depp returns in 'Ebenezer' directed by West November 13 2026
Entertainment
Johnny Depp is officially back on the big screen with Ebenezer, a dark twist on A Christmas Carol dropping November 13, 2026.
Directed by Ti West, this is Depp's first major studio film since 2019, so it's definitely a comeback moment.
Depp plays Scrooge, surprises Comic-Con fans
Depp takes on Ebenezer Scrooge, which a source described as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." He stars alongside Andrea Riseborough, Ian McKellen, Rupert Grint, and Tramell Tillman.
After his legal battles in 2022 and some time away from Hollywood, Depp surprised fans at San Diego Comic-Con this July dressed as Scrooge, a move that shows he's ready to reconnect with audiences and get back in the game.