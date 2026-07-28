Depp returns in 'Ebenezer' directed by West November 13 2026

Depp takes on Ebenezer Scrooge, which a source described as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." He stars alongside Andrea Riseborough, Ian McKellen, Rupert Grint, and Tramell Tillman.

After his legal battles in 2022 and some time away from Hollywood, Depp surprised fans at San Diego Comic-Con this July dressed as Scrooge, a move that shows he's ready to reconnect with audiences and get back in the game.