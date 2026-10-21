Deshmukh officially joins Telugu films with Pothineni directing and starring

Produced by Krishna Pothineni under RaPo Cinematics, the movie is set in a neo-noir world. Deshmukh was drawn in by the script and his major role, while Samyuktha Menon joins as the female lead.

The crew features top names like cinematographer Thirunavukarasu (Tirru), music by Sam CS, and action scenes choreographed by Peter Hein and team, so expect some serious visuals and stunts.