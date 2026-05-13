Deshmukh says 'Raja Shivaji' success due to authenticity, family appeal
Riteish Deshmukh recently opened up about the success of his film Raja Shivaji, saying it's all about authenticity rather than flashy visuals.
Released on May 1, with Abhishek Bachchan in the cast, the movie connects audiences to Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in unique ways.
Deshmukh noticed families from all generations coming together at theaters, showing just how timeless Shivaji Maharaj's story feels.
Deshmukh highlights Shivaji Maharaj brotherhood
Deshmukh explained that everyone sees Shivaji Maharaj differently: some as a superhero, others as a historical icon or generational hero.
At its core, Raja Shivaji focuses on the deep bond between Shivaji Maharaj and his elder brother, shaped by years spent together before being separated.
He also stressed how important it was for the team to portray these figures with respect and care for their place in India's history.