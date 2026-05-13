Deshmukh says 'Raja Shivaji' success due to authenticity, family appeal

Deshmukh highlights Shivaji Maharaj brotherhood

Deshmukh explained that everyone sees Shivaji Maharaj differently: some as a superhero, others as a historical icon or generational hero.

At its core, Raja Shivaji focuses on the deep bond between Shivaji Maharaj and his elder brother, shaped by years spent together before being separated.

He also stressed how important it was for the team to portray these figures with respect and care for their place in India's history.