Deshmukh to make Telugu debut in Pothineni's 'RAPO23' announced online
Entertainment
Bollywood star Riteish Deshmukh is stepping into Telugu cinema for the first time with #RAPO23, a psychological action thriller directed by and starring Ram Pothineni.
The announcement dropped on social media, along with a behind-the-scenes look at the film's set and Pothineni and Deshmukh interacting on set.
Kilometer-long night action in 'RAPO23'
One standout from the sneak peek: a massive nighttime action scene stretching over a kilometer, choreographed by Kevin Master and shot by Thirunavukarasu; definitely something for action fans to watch out for.
The cast just got even stronger with Samyuktha joining in, and the whole project is being produced on an ambitious scale under Krishna Pothineni's RAPO Cinematics banner.