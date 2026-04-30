Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' expected ₹14-15 cr opening May 1 Entertainment Apr 30, 2026

Riteish Deshmukh's new film Raja Shivaji drops this Friday in both Marathi and Hindi, perfectly timed for Maharashtra Day (May 1).

With barely any competition, the Marathi version has already pulled in over ₹3 crore from advance bookings, with the Hindi version contributing about ₹1.5-2 crore more in pre-sales and is expected to make a massive ₹14-15 crore across both languages on day one.