Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' expected ₹14-15 cr opening May 1
Entertainment
Riteish Deshmukh's new film Raja Shivaji drops this Friday in both Marathi and Hindi, perfectly timed for Maharashtra Day (May 1).
With barely any competition, the Marathi version has already pulled in over ₹3 crore from advance bookings, with the Hindi version contributing about ₹1.5-2 crore more in pre-sales and is expected to make a massive ₹14-15 crore across both languages on day one.
'Raja Shivaji' to hit 3,300 screens
Raja Shivaji will hit 3,300 screens globally, with excitement highest in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai and Pune.
While the Hindi version's pre-sales are lower (₹1.5-2 crore), the strong regional buzz and smart release strategy could help it break records for Marathi films, maybe even outdoing hits like Lai Bhaari.