Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' nets ₹33.90cr and over ₹40cr gross

'Raja Shivaji' nearly 5,800 Sunday shows

Despite mixed reviews, Raja Shivaji drew strong crowds, screening in nearly 5,800 shows on its first Sunday alone.

The film is a passion project for Deshmukh, who directed and starred alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia, and Sanjay Dutt.

It's also special as it marks the acting debut of his sons Rahyl and Riaan.