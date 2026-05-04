Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' nets ₹33.90cr and over ₹40cr gross
Entertainment
Riteish Deshmukh's historical drama Raja Shivaji is making waves since its May 1 release, pulling in ₹33.90 crore net and over ₹40 crore gross by Sunday.
The Marathi version especially clicked with audiences, while the Hindi version is slowly finding its feet.
'Raja Shivaji' nearly 5,800 Sunday shows
Despite mixed reviews, Raja Shivaji drew strong crowds, screening in nearly 5,800 shows on its first Sunday alone.
The film is a passion project for Deshmukh, who directed and starred alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia, and Sanjay Dutt.
It's also special as it marks the acting debut of his sons Rahyl and Riaan.