Deshpande picked Singh for 'Dhurandhar' citing dedication and budget constraints

Deshpande spent more than six months fine-tuning the draft and story; she worked on the budget, making sure every rupee went toward making a top-quality film.

Having worked with Singh before on Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani, she trusted his commitment, and it paid off.

Dhurandhar smashed box office records and Singh was largely lauded for his performances as Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Up next, he'll be starring in Pralay alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan.