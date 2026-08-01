Deshpande picked Singh for 'Dhurandhar' citing dedication and budget constraints
Producer Jyoti Deshpande picked Ranveer Singh for Dhurandhar not just because of his star power, but because she believes he's truly dedicated to his craft.
She shared that hiring expensive "so-called stars" would have blown the budget, so she went with Singh, someone she calls an "outstanding actor" who totally immerses himself in every role.
Singh lauded, 'Dhurandhar' breaks records
Deshpande spent more than six months fine-tuning the draft and story; she worked on the budget, making sure every rupee went toward making a top-quality film.
Having worked with Singh before on Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani, she trusted his commitment, and it paid off.
Dhurandhar smashed box office records and Singh was largely lauded for his performances as Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi.
Up next, he'll be starring in Pralay alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan.