Designer Shamsudeen blasts 'Jailer 2' cuts, rules out part 3
Entertainment
Jishad Shamsudeen, the costume designer for Jailer 2, publicly called out the film's team after three of his looks for Mohanlal were cut from the movie.
He shared on Instagram that these edits left Mohanlal's role smaller than expected and said he would not be part of a possible third installment.
Fans have also questioned the Malayalam star's limited screen time.
Fans question Mohanlal's limited screen time
Fans have also questioned the Malayalam star's limited screen time.