Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt's wedding: Guest list, ceremony details, and more
What's the story
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (61) is set to marry his longtime girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, on July 5. The couple has decided to keep the event intimate, inviting only close industry colleagues and family members. According to India Today, the wedding will be attended by around 100-150 people. A source revealed that Khan and Spratt have personally curated both the guest list and menu for their special day.
Wedding details
Ceremony to take place in morning
The wedding ceremony will take place in the morning, where Khan and Spratt will register their marriage under the Special Marriage Act. This will be followed by a private lunch with their close family members and friends. "Aamir and Gauri have picked their favorite food items for the menu and are personally looking into the preparation," said the source.
Guest list
Khan's close friends will also be in attendance
The source further revealed that Khan's close friends, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and Rajkumar Santoshi, are expected to attend the wedding. "While the family, including their children, will be attending the wedding, they have also invited their close friends." Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. He has two children with Dutta, actor Junaid and Ira, and one son with Rao named Azad. Spratt also has a son from her previous marriage.