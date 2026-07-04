Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt's wedding: Guest list, ceremony details, and more

Guest list

Khan's close friends will also be in attendance

The source further revealed that Khan's close friends, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and Rajkumar Santoshi, are expected to attend the wedding. "While the family, including their children, will be attending the wedding, they have also invited their close friends." Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. He has two children with Dutta, actor Junaid and Ira, and one son with Rao named Azad. Spratt also has a son from her previous marriage.