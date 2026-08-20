Dev-Subhashree announce 'DeSu7' wrap with throwback dance video

Earlier, Ganguly took to Instagram to share her thoughts on Adhikari's directorial debut.

She wrote, "Both (of) us started our journey more or less around the same time."

"But this time it was a different experience, as I was part of your first directorial debut."

"I could see you and your vision come alive. It was a different side of you."

The film is one of the most anticipated releases for Durga Puja 2026 and marks Adhikari's directorial debut.