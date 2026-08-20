Dev-Subhashree announce 'DeSu7' wrap with throwback dance video
What's the story
Bengali cinema's beloved pair, Dev Adhikari and Subhashree Ganguly, have recently wrapped up the shoot for their upcoming film DeSu7. The duo returned from Ladakh last week after filming a song in the breathtaking landscape of the region. To announce the wrap, Adhikari shared a dance video where they are seen grooving to Mala Re from their 2011 film Romeo.
Praise
Ganguly shared thoughts on Adhikari's directorial debut
Earlier, Ganguly took to Instagram to share her thoughts on Adhikari's directorial debut.
She wrote, "Both (of) us started our journey more or less around the same time."
"But this time it was a different experience, as I was part of your first directorial debut."
"I could see you and your vision come alive. It was a different side of you."
The film is one of the most anticipated releases for Durga Puja 2026 and marks Adhikari's directorial debut.
Film details
Everything to know about 'DeSu7'
DeSu7 is a romantic action film.
The official title of the film has not been revealed yet. Singer-actor Anirban Bhattacharya also plays a pivotal role in the movie.
Ganguly and Adhikari have starred in six films together, including the blockbuster Dhumketu, which was one of 2025's highest-grossing films.