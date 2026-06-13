Dev drops 'Rao Bahadur' teaser in psychological horror comedy role

Thomas leads 'Rao Bahadur' July 3

Deepa Thomas joins as the female lead, with a strong supporting cast including Vikas Muppala and Bala Parasar.

The behind-the-scenes work on Dev's old-age look (prosthetics, bald cap, and gray wig) is impressive.

This is Maha and Dev's second project together after Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya.

Music is by Smaran Sai.

Rao Bahadur hits theaters on July 3, 2026.