Dev drops 'Rao Bahadur' teaser in psychological horror comedy role
Entertainment
Satya Dev just dropped the teaser for Rao Bahadur, a psychological horror-comedy where he plays an elderly man facing liver cancer and some pretty surreal situations.
The film, directed by Venkatesh Maha and backed by Mahesh Babu's production banner, teases a story about blurring lines between memories and reality, with Dev delivering some intense emotions.
Thomas leads 'Rao Bahadur' July 3
Deepa Thomas joins as the female lead, with a strong supporting cast including Vikas Muppala and Bala Parasar.
The behind-the-scenes work on Dev's old-age look (prosthetics, bald cap, and gray wig) is impressive.
This is Maha and Dev's second project together after Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya.
Music is by Smaran Sai.
Rao Bahadur hits theaters on July 3, 2026.