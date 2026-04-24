Dev left spotlight after wife's cancer death to raise son
Entertainment
Rahul Dev, known for his powerful roles, has acted in nearly 150 films and shows, including recent projects like Ikkis and The Empire.
After losing his wife to cancer, he stepped away from the spotlight to focus on raising his son Sidhant in Delhi.
Spiritual advice reignited Dev's acting passion
In 2013, spiritual advice from Shri Tarneivji, "Gratitude is the prayer," helped Rahul rediscover his passion for acting.
Since then, he's taken on around 60 films.
Up next: a web series with Babil and a Kannada project with Sudeep and a film in Punjab with Prince Kanwaljit.