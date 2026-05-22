Dev posts 'Samavarthi' title poster on X, praises Nag V
Entertainment
Satya Dev just revealed the first look for Samavarthi, an ecological action thriller directed by Ajay Nag V.
He posted the title poster on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "This time the promise will be DELIVERED!!" and called Nag V's direction "Watching him direct is poetry in motion."
The vibe? High-stakes action meets environmental drama.
'Samavarthi' to release in 4 languages
Samavarthi is releasing in four languages (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam) and marks Satya Dev's 16th lead role.
The film dives into intense human vs. nature conflict and features Dileesh Pothan, Rajeev Kanakala, and Ganavi Laxman alongside Dev.
With music by Sinjith Yerramilli and visuals from Harsha Mallikarjun, it's shaping up to be a daring move for both the actor and his team.