Dev posts 'Samavarthi' title poster on X, praises Nag V

'Samavarthi' to release in 4 languages

Samavarthi is releasing in four languages (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam) and marks Satya Dev's 16th lead role.

The film dives into intense human vs. nature conflict and features Dileesh Pothan, Rajeev Kanakala, and Ganavi Laxman alongside Dev.

With music by Sinjith Yerramilli and visuals from Harsha Mallikarjun, it's shaping up to be a daring move for both the actor and his team.