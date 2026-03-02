'Devagudi' OTT release: When, where to watch action-drama
Entertainment
Missed it in theaters? Devagudi, the action-drama inspired by real-life events, is coming to streaming from March 3.
The film, written and directed by Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy, stars Abhinav Shaurya, Narasimha, and Anushri, and first released in cinemas on January 30.
OTT platform, timing, and more
You can catch Devagudi on Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium.
Expect intense action—including a special 11-minute action episode—plus themes of friendship, family bonds, and faction rivalries.
The movie is set in the Rayalaseema region and was shot at real locations with a cast that also features Raghu Kunche as the powerful Veera Reddy.