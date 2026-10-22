Deverakonda and Mandanna's 'Koffee With Karan' episode raises relationship questions
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's recent appearance on Koffee With Karan got everyone talking, not just about their playful banter, but also about what's really going on between them.
Vijay joked that Rashmika keeps bringing up marriage, which she confirmed, but some viewers felt that making light of such serious topics on TV could send mixed signals about their relationship.
Deverakonda says Mandanna's bond influenced marriage
The episode also touched on how much Vijay's travel plans revolve around his friends and family, with Rashmika's role not as clear.
Vijay shared in his conversation with YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra that Rashmika's close bond with his mom influenced his thoughts about marriage, sparking a wider conversation online.
Many fans are now chatting about how family expectations can shape relationships (sometimes helping, sometimes adding pressure) and how couples today try to balance personal choices with what their families want.