Deverakonda and Mandanna's 'Ranabaali' collects ₹52.40cr globally in 5 days

Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, has pulled in ₹52.40 crore globally within its first five days.

The film kicked off with a strong ₹9.25 crore opening on October 16 and even saw a 25% jump in Indian box office earnings on Tuesday, October 20.

Despite some ups and downs at the box office, the movie is definitely getting noticed.