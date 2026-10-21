Deverakonda and Mandanna's 'Ranabaali' collects ₹52.40cr globally in 5 days
Entertainment
Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, has pulled in ₹52.40 crore globally within its first five days.
The film kicked off with a strong ₹9.25 crore opening on October 16 and even saw a 25% jump in Indian box office earnings on Tuesday, October 20.
Despite some ups and downs at the box office, the movie is definitely getting noticed.
'Ranabaali' ₹36.2cr net India ₹10.25cr overseas
While Ranabaali has faced criticism for its slow pace and depiction of British colonial times, audiences are still showing up, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which have become the film's biggest supporters.
So far, it's earned ₹36.2 crore net in India and another ₹10.25 crore overseas, despite mixed reactions.